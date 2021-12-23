Harry Potter is one of the great cultural phenomena of the last decades, gathering millions of fans of the literary franchise and its film adaptations around the world. The popularity of the saga has also led to the development of multiple video games, of which several have accompanied the release of the films. But nevertheless, Electronic arts had a chance to get ahead of the game in massively multiplayer online (MMO) development and didn’t take advantage of it. The reason? The company did not believe that the story of the young wizard would have lasting popularity.

This was revealed by Kim Salzer, who served as EA’s director of product marketing from 2000 to 2003, at which time the studio owned the rights to create EA games. Harry Potter. During a chat with The Real Brandolorian on Twitch (via VGC), the former executive revived how the project progressed until his thumb was lowered.

When answering which was the unreleased game that she had been part of that most excited her, Salzer did not hesitate:

A very important one for me, because I was very involved in it and it is such a large intellectual property that it is still alive, it was the massively multiplayer online of Harry Potter. We did all the research and developed the beta version. It was a combination of online and offline experience, because we would actually mail things to the kids, like awards, ribbons and things like that. We investigated it and were very confident of its success. But from EA they killed him, for lack of a better term, because they were going through changes at the time, and they simply did not know (or did not believe enough) that this intellectual property would have a useful life of more than one or two years. Kim Salzer on the frustrated Harry Potter MMO game

Electronic Arts missed a great opportunity with the MMO of Harry Potter

History has clearly shown EA that his original thinking regarding Harry Potter it has not been accurate. It is true that the company has continued to be linked to the franchise during the development of a good part of the games based on film adaptations; but nevertheless, it’s impossible not to see the case of the massive multiplayer online stunt as a huge missed opportunity.

It is also a reality that none of the games of Harry Potter it has managed to equal in popularity to books and movies; as well as that his luck among the public has been uneven. But despite this, every time a new title is announced a great expectation is generated. Therefore, if we take into account that the MMO could have been developed in the first half of the 2000s, at the beginning of the popularity of the franchise, it is clear that Electronic Arts lacked vision.

For now, the next of Harry Potter in the world of videogames it is Hogwarts legacy. Avalanche Software’s new RPG is expected to hit the market in 2022, after its launch was delayed earlier this year.