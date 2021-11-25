EA DICE responds to criticism of Battlefield 2042

It ain’t even a week since it came out, but Battlefield 2042 is already considered one of the worst games in the franchise, and Steam. The new of EA and DICE has been receiving a constant wave of criticism, so its authors promised that many improvements and updates are coming for the title.

In an extensive statement published on the official site of Battlefield, HE SAYS He explained that “they will be supporting and updating the game for many years,” with two major updates planned for the next few weeks, the first of which will arrive this Thursday.

Additionally, they acknowledged that fans are eager to see the return of certain classic features of the series:

“Our teams around the world are working 24/7 to evolve and improve the game. Since its launch we have worked on a lot of updates to improve the stability of our servers as well as on certain contents that have not had the performance with which we designed them. We also want to assure you that we are carefully evaluating the return of certain iconic features. Endgame boards, being able to choose a server manually, and voice chat are important topics to us, and we have a lot to say about them. We will inform you when we have something concrete, including details on our long-term vision for certain functions and features. “

In this same text, HE SAYS mentions that users of Xbox They should no longer be having problems with the game crashing constantly.

This week’s patch will include a few minor tweaks, but the really big one won’t be coming until early December.

