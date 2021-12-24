Electronic Arts canceled a Harry Potter MMO due to distrust in the popularity of the series. We tell you all the details, below!

Harry Potter It is one of those franchises that deserves an ambitious adaptation in video games, but that until now we have never had. However, we were close: it was revealed that Electronic arts He worked on an MMO project for the Hogwarts wizard saga, but canceled it due to mistrust of the Hogwarts franchise. Warner Bros.

An MMO that combined offline and online experiences

The revelation comes from the hand of Kim salzer, former marketing director of EA, who spoke with the specialized medium Original Gamer Life on the projects that he saw sink in his years in the North American company, among which are an MMO of Harry Potter. Salzer assured that the game was in a fairly advanced stage of development and that it even had a beta: it was an experience “Combined offline / online” in which players could receive rewards via mail (not email) with their achievements in the virtual world.

Electronic Arts distrusted Harry Potter, but… why?

Unfortunately, at that time EA was going through a moment of transition, according to Salzer, one of the reasons why they did not want to risk it with the project. In fact, the company executives canceled it due to distrust in the popularity of the franchise, and although at this time it could sound even offensive for a saga as important as Harry Potter, the MMO was developed in the years when Salzer I work for EA, that is, the period 2000-2003. In the early 2000s, Harry Potter It was just beginning to catch on, and MMOs didn’t have the same impact as they do now: there were no communities, no forums or nowadays online connections, it hadn’t even launched World of Warcraft.

For better or for worse, in 2022 we will have a game based on Harry Potter with touches of open world, RPG and single player adventure: Hogwarts legacy is under development due to the study of Avalanche, known for Disney infinity.

Share it with whoever you want