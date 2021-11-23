Star Wars has a promising future on next-gen consoles. As you well know, this great franchise has several very interesting projects for the next few years with the new Star Wars from Ubisoft or the confirmed remake of Star Wars KOTOR, in addition to the rumored Star Wars Jedi Fallen Order 2. But this does not end here, since after Jeff Grubb stated a few months ago that EA would be working on it new Star Wars Battlefront 3Now we have learned that EA could have ended Star Wars Battlefront 3 for a clear reason.

Apparently the well-known and reliable leaker Tom henderson spoke to a former developer who said that Star Wars Battlefront 3 was rejected because, under the terms of EA’s current license agreement with Disney, a possible third game in the Battlefront franchise would need to sell 20% more copies to offset the licensing costs, which were apparently too high for EA to greenlight the game.

An insider says Star Wars Jedi Fallen Order II is a reality

EA used to be the exclusive developer of Star Wars games for the console, but Disney / Lucasfilm ended the exclusive agreement and now offer the license to multiple companies, as for example has happened with Ubisoft. While DICE may not be developing a new Battlefront, it appears EA has committed to creating more Star Wars games, as Henderson said there are currently at least two single-player Star Wars games’ based on in stories ». As you know, with any news in this regard, from SomosXbox we will let you know as soon as possible.