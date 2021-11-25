For some reason that remains hidden from the public, Activision Blizzard it ignores the pressures of the video game industry and the gamer community.

The company is mired in scandal after the California Department of Fair Employment and Housing filed complaint against him for violation of civil rights and equity in payment, due to accusations of discrimination and sexualization externalized by various employees.

The scandal intensified after the publication of a report in The Wall Street Journal focused on the fact that the CEO of the company, Bobby kotickNot only was he aware of the cases of sexual harassment that arose inside the offices, but he also covered them up.

About, PlayStation, Xbox and Nintendo have made their positions public and indicated that they will evaluate the relationship with Activision Blizzard until the company implements the necessary changes to to get better the work environment.

And to these opinions is now added that of the Entertainment Software Association (ESA), the person in charge of the annual convention E3, because through GamesIndustry.biz noted that harassment, abuse and mistreatment are unacceptable in a workplace and should not be tolerated.

“The vitality of our industry requires that everyone in their workspaces – and our communities – feel valued and respected. As an industry association, ESA encourages member companies to create dialogue and take action to ensure that these principles are safeguarded“, he pointed.

ESA did not expressly refer to Activision Blizzard, but he did mention that it is necessary to listen to people who raise their voices and said that all signs must be recognized and investigated so that there consequences.

It should be remembered that more than 1,000 Activision Blizzard employees requested the Kotick output as a guarantee that the changes necessary to improve the work environment will be implemented within the company.