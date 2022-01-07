E3 2022 will not take place in person either

For second consecutive Year, E3 2022 it will be being carried out completely digitally, this due to the constant concerns caused by the new variant Omicron of COVID-19. The news was confirmed by the Entertainment Software Association today, and although the event is still months away, it seems that they have no intention of changing their minds.

The CES 2022, that was organized a few days ago in Las Vegas, attracted a lot of criticism because it was a face-to-face event, so the THAT did not want to risk and made the decision to make E3 2022 a completely online show. Through an official statement, its organizers mentioned the following:

“Due to the ongoing health risks surrounding COVID-19 and its potential impact on the well-being of exhibitors and visitors, E3 will not take place in person in 2022. Similarly, we are excited about the future. from E3 and look forward to sharing more details with you in the future. “

The decision to announce it so prematurely has to do mainly with organizational issues. Let us remember that the E3 It is an event where a lot of companies participate, who need their respective times to plan their announcements, costs and other topics.

The news is certainly surprising, especially since last year, Eric Garcetti, Mayor of The Angels, confirmed that all the major companies and publishers of the industry would be physically present during this year’s edition. It seems that we will have to wait until 2023 to return to this city, if COVID-19 does not continue to do its thing.

Editor’s note: Frankly, I didn’t expect something like this to happen this year. I understand that there are still risks from COVID-19, but I didn’t think they were serious enough to cause E3 to be canceled. We will see how the industry responds to this situation.

Via: VentureBeat