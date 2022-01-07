2022 is too promising a year for gamers, but health is above allTwo years after the high-profile cancellation of E3 2020, the ESA (Entertainment Software Association) continues to take preventive measures against the COVID-19 pandemic. The most recent: the face-to-face celebration of E3 2022 has just been discarded.

According to ESA’s own statements to media such as IGN or VentureBeat, the decision has been made not to offer a new traditional edition of the largest and most relevant video game event based on the potential impact on the safety of exhibitors and attendees. With everything, the organization promises more details on the future of E3 in a future statement.

ESA’s original plan for the E3 2022 It was to return to the original model of the event prior to the pandemic. However, the recent spike in COVID-19 on a global scale establishes a redirection from last year’s intentions.

ESA considers a return to the E3 online model

Will be the third consecutive year without a face-to-face event, which is a shame considering everything that is announced and much of what we hope to find throughout this 2022. However, not making a reservation at the Los Angeles Convention Center does not necessarily imply that we stay no event as in 2020.

Yes OK ESA did not want to confirm To IGN -for now- that a digital event is going to take place, as happened in E3 2021, the official response to VentureBeat has been somewhat more optimistic: the organization’s spokesperson has been excited about the possibilities of having an event online.

In any case, and of course, before taking for granted that an online event is going to take place, you have to put yourself in the place of the exhibitors: this decision must be contrasted and endorsed by the participants and protagonists of the event such as Microsoft, Nintendo, Bandai Namco, Capcom, Activision or Ubisoft, among others. Agents older than 2022 full of bombings.

We will have to wait a little longer to be clear about the plans for the great summer video game event, but we can tell you two things in advance: whatever happens, In VidaExtra we will be like every year at the foot of the canyon, And there will be at least one event to keep track of.

For his part, Geoff Keighley announces the Summer Game Fest 2022





Although, the plans for E3 2022 have yet to be finalized; Geoff keighley It has already recovered from the 2021 Game Awards and, coinciding with the ESA’s statements, anticipates the return of the Summer Game Fest 2022 in collaboration with Prime Gaming.

Keighley’s digital and parallel E3 event has served as a prelude to several of the big announcements and surprises of the second half of each year, and we do not expect less from this next edition. With so much game announced and yet to be announced, the chances of welcoming the summer with a little extra excitement have just increased.

In any case, the already officially announced Summer Game Fest 2022 It does not have a date yet, but it will kick off major summer events such as the EA Play, GamesCom, Tokyo Game Show And hopefully a new E3 2022 online like last year.