Every year, fans of the video game sector look forward to the arrival of June like the water of May, because it is the month in which the celebration of E3 takes place, the largest video game fair in the industry. Last year 2021, users were able to enjoy the event in person again, after its cancellation in 2020.

However, it appears that the current situation of COVID-19 with the Omicron variant has caused a change in the plans of the Entertainment Software Association, the one in charge of organizing the E3 fair, since they have announced that the E3 2022 will be an exclusive online event.

We have known the news thanks to the companions of venturebeat, which has shared the statements made by the association, in which they assure that the current situation has caused them to have to make the decision that E3 2022 will be an exclusive online event, without any kind of presence.

Due to the ongoing health risks surrounding COVID-19 and its potential impact on exhibitor and attendee safety, E3 will not be held in person in 2022. We remain incredibly excited about the future of E3 and look forward to announcing more details. early.

Therefore, as happened in the year that the pandemic began with many other events, E3 2022 will lose face-to-face, moving to a completely online format. There is no doubt that it is a decision that all fans will not like, but it is understandable given the current situation, and the only thing we hope is that everything changes as soon as possible to return to normal next year.