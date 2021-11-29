The development and innovation that the current pandemic has allowed has brought about changes within the primary routine of the behavior of societies and consumers, something that has marked the forced social distancing was the way in which people now consume on a daily basis goods and products, although during previous years there were large increases in the use of digital media and platforms to carry out daily purchases, this method is expected to continue in use and growth, therefore it is necessary to know the trends in trade, which will take place next year, especially considering eCommerce, and all that it implies.

Consumer trends through digital media

Increase: It is not news to know that the trend of using this method will continue to increase, although in most countries you can already make purchases through the traditional method, and in physical form, online purchases suggest a series of advantages that customers Consumers take advantage, so this method will have a constant growth, according to the branch portal in 2021 an approximate of 92.901 million people are on the internet, which suggests a large untapped market of potential consumers.

Use of NeoBancos: If the way in which purchases have changed, it was logical that the way in which finances are managed would also change, technology through the use of digital devices, allows users to carry out all kinds of actions from a smartphone, which suggests a great saving of procedures, time and papers, for this reason, at present the use of digital banks, which do not have physical support, have become popular, in addition to the fact that most of the requirements for opening accounts are pampering and They do not require time in cumbersome procedures, nor travel to physical places.

Trade in social networks: The use of social networks is currently going beyond just an immediate and digital communication tool, today these platforms allow all types of content consumption, in addition to only being able to use them to speak and interact, now it is used as a means of diffusion, of advertising of goods and services, not only in the formal commercial sector, but its great potential is found in entrepreneurs and small merchants, this being the ones who find a greater advantage when using social media apps to make yourself known, interact and sell to potential consumers.

Sustainable consumption and trade: In general, one of the issues that companies and merchants have focused on the most is to manage in a sustainable way as best as possible, because consumers increasingly demand that they be offered more sustainable options for maintain consumption, informed and that helps improve the planet and society, that is why not only is it enough to look that the product fulfills that function, now the consumer is also susceptible to what the brand does within of this environment, as well as the channels and methods used for the sale and manufacture of the products.

