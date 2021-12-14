The accelerated growth of e-commerce in the last two years was sufficient incentive for technology and innovation to reach the rings of fraudsters. Looking at the fraud attempts made this year, there are two trends that will undoubtedly be present in 2022: the recruitment of ‘mules’ through social engineering tactics and the creation of new bot farms.

The use of ‘mules’ or third parties to commit fraud is not new, but the way in which groups of fraudsters contact people is. Criminals have improved their social engineering tactics to deceive their “business partners”, going so far as to create fake logistics companies where they recruit people who want to work from home, a trend that has gained relevance in the pandemic, where they are ask them to shop online or by shipping products from one destination to another.

Until a few years ago, ‘mule’ tactics used to take months or even years in which criminals created an emotional bond with victims to convince them to buy and move products from one region to another on their behalf. But with the home office, online money transfers and social media, everything is much faster and that includes these types of fraudulent tactics. Now recruiting, work, and pay take place in a few weeks.

These job “opportunities”, which could get participants in big trouble, are shared via social media, email or instant messaging, that is, through social engineering, and there are even legitimate-looking websites. with the information of the companies. Now, instead of being contacted by a prince from a far away country asking for money to rescue him or to get a scandalous offer that turns out to be phishing, people are tempted to work at a bogus company that promises the opportunity to make quick and “easy” money. “.

Now, let’s talk about the second trend that could keep anti-fraud teams awake. Advances in technology also accelerated the use of bots by fraudster networks. They are used by criminal organizations to speed-test thousands of stolen or cloned credit accounts, place orders in rapid succession, and blank inventory of popular products to sell at dramatically higher prices. In 2020 alone, there was a 146% increase (Signifyd) in bot attacks.