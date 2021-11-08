According to preliminary research to be presented at the American Heart Association’s Scientific Sessions 2021, adults who used e-cigarettes had 15% increased risk of having a stroke at a younger age compared to adults who smoked traditional fuel cigarettes and despite the high risk of stroke from smoking.

Uncertain knowledge of e-cigarettes

The global use of e-cigarettes, which are battery-operated devices that deliver nicotine along with other chemicals in aerosol form, has increased substantially in recent years. Nevertheless, there is very limited knowledge about safety, the risks, and the potential effectiveness of e-cigarettes in helping people quit smoking.

To learn more about the cerebrovascular impact of e-cigarette use, the researchers examined the National Health and Nutrition Examination Survey from 2015 to 2018 to identify 79,825 adults with a history of stroke who used traditional cigarettes or e-cigarettes.

Among the participants, 7,756 (9.72%) used electronic cigarettes; 48,625 (60.91%) used traditional cigarettes; and 23,444 (39.37%) used both. Among the other findings of this analysis: