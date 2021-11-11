According to preliminary research to be presented at the American Heart Association’s Scientific Sessions 2021, adults who used e-cigarettes had 15% increased risk of having a stroke at a younger age compared to adults who smoked traditional fuel cigarettes and despite the high risk of stroke from smoking.
Uncertain knowledge of e-cigarettes
The global use of e-cigarettes, which are battery-operated devices that deliver nicotine along with other chemicals in aerosol form, has increased substantially in recent years. Nevertheless, there is very limited knowledge about safety, the risks, and the potential effectiveness of e-cigarettes in helping people quit smoking.
To learn more about the cerebrovascular impact of e-cigarette use, the researchers examined the National Health and Nutrition Examination Survey from 2015 to 2018 to identify 79,825 adults with a history of stroke who used traditional cigarettes or e-cigarettes.
Among the participants, 7,756 (9.72%) used electronic cigarettes; 48,625 (60.91%) used traditional cigarettes; and 23,444 (39.37%) used both. Among the other findings of this analysis:
- Adults who used e-cigarettes were younger when they had their first stroke, with an average age of 48 years, compared with 59 years for people who smoked traditional cigarettes and 50 years for those who used both.
- Stroke was much more common among traditional cigarette smokers than e-cigarette users or people using both, 6.75% compared to 1.09% and 3.72%, respectively.
- Among women who suffered a stroke, 36.36% used e-cigarettes compared to 33.91% who smoked traditional cigarettes.
- Among the Mexican American study participants, 21.21% used electronic cigarettes and 6.02% smoked traditional cigarettes. 24.24% of non-Mexican American Hispanic participants used electronic cigarettes and 7.7% smoked traditional cigarettes.