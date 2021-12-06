E-bikes will be transformed into H-bikes: Here the first prototype

Cities are changing and the use of new transport is advancing by leaps and bounds. Electric bicycles are becoming more and more common, however, the Dutch from Studio MOM They already work on the first H-bike.

# ElJuicioUnocero⚖: The good and not so good of electric bicycles

LAVO bike is the first cargo bike that has a hybrid battery inside that uses solar energy to extract hydrogen from the water and give power to the user’s pedaling.

This hydrogen bike makes long-distance transportation possible without heavy batteries, particles, or CO2 emissions. Studio MOM

And how is this possible?

The system used in this H-bike was developed by the Australian company WASHED and works using energy germinated from photovoltaic energy, this electrolysis process separates oxygen from hydrogen and stores hydrogen in a metal hydride that converts it into energy. This approximately 1.2 kilogram container can store up to 40kWh, making the H-bike lighter than an E-bike.

Image: studio MOM

Who is LAVO?

This Australian company is developing green energy and lifestyle technologies powered by hydrogen and aims to make a change in the attitudes and behaviors of society around sustainability, the environment and responsible consumption. They currently have solutions to provide electricity to homes and companies and are working on the battery that will power the H-bike.

We are a facilitator of positive changes that empowers consumers to do good, supporting the community and helping to improve the environment. Alan Yu, CEO of LAVO

Although this H-bike is still under development, we believe that in the future it could reach the market to complement the technologies implemented in E-bikes.

What do you think of this hydrogen bike system? Would you be willing to purchase one? Share your opinion in the comments of our networks.