A very interesting piece of information has been revealed by Techland. According to the latest trailer for the game, Dying Light 2 will have more than 500 equippable items. Dying Light 2 Stay Human will be a survival horror game and its development is in charge of Techland. The game is set 20 years after the events of the first Dying Light, features a new protagonist named Aiden Caldwell, and offers more customization options than before.

Dying Light 2 was announced around E3 2018 and it has been delayed multiple times. Now that we are in 2022, players waiting for Dying Light 2 will only have to wait a month before its official launch on February 4, 2022. However, some news about the game is still being revealed before the arrival of the new one. year, as Dying Light 2 will have more than 500 equippable items.

The announcement that Dying Light 2 will have more than 500 equippable items comes from the Dying Light’s official Twitter account, which revealed that Dying Light 2 will have improvements in parkour and combat, with a huge number of unique pieces of equipment. This will provide players with many in-game character customization options. The post doesn’t provide any specific examples of the item types, but it does show a picture of a set of items that players will be able to find in the game.

The general reaction to the post has been a mixture of surprise and excitement. Others have expressed their enthusiasm for the possibility of being able to collect and use so many items in the game. The Dying Light account posted another tweet a couple of days earlier, saying that the game will have 140 different weapons and that it will also have a more immersive combat.