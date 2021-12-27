After the more than brilliant success of Dying Light, its sequel is approaching with a release scheduled for February 4, 2022. With several delays behind it, Dying Light 2 it’s practically ready to be enjoyed on Xbox Series X | S, Xbox One, and PC. So while we look forward to this sequel, Techland has revealed the Dying Light 2 minimum and recommended requirements for PC. Before continuing, we remind you that Dying Light 2 will get a free next-gen update.

You are a wanderer whose power will allow you to decide the fate of the City. But such exceptional skills are never free. Memories haunt you that you can’t understand. You decide to go out in search of the truth … and you end up in the middle of a war. You will have to learn fast, because you will need strength and intelligence both to defeat your enemies and to get allies. Uncover the dark secrets that the powerful hide. Pick a side. Decide your destiny. And, whatever happens, don’t lose your humanity.

This is the Collector’s Edition of Dying Light 2

Dying Light 2 minimum and recommended requirements revealed

Minimum requirements

Resolution: Full HD at 30 FPS

NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1050 Ti or AMD Radeon RX 560 4GB Storage: 60 GB available space

Recommended Requirements

Resolution: Full HD at 60 FPS

16 GB RAM Graphics: NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2060 6GB or AMD Radeon RX Vega 56 8GB

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2060 6GB or AMD Radeon RX Vega 56 8GB Storage: 60 GB available space

Minimum requirements with Ray Tracing

Resolution: Full HD at 30 FPS

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2070 8GB Storage: 60 GB available space

Recommended Requirements with Ray Tracing