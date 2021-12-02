Great news for the entire Dying Light community of players is that Techland wants to invite you to see the 5th episode of Dying 2 Know (D2K), an original web series that delves into the world of Dying Light 2 Stay Human, in the Never-before-seen gameplay images will be displayed.

Something that has surprised us is that the new episode will air this Thursday, December 2 at 2:00 PM Mexico City time (9PM CET / 12PM PT) through Techland’s Twitch channel.

This time around, the chapter will focus on the new gameplay and will be hosted by Jonah Scott, who voices the main character, Aiden Caldwell, alongside streamer Leah.

By showing a preview of the gameplay in a 15-minute video, Techland will reveal a whole new set of details about the missions and obstacles that the protagonist of the game faces.

Be sure to visit Techland’s Twitch channel this December 2 to see how Aiden faces off against all sorts of different monsters, how he shows the game’s creative and brutal combat in practice, and how he traverses The City, shaping it little by little with the decisions you make.

For all impatient gamers, we remind you that, Dying Light 2 Stay Human, launches February 4, 2022 on PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X | S and Nintendo Switch (cloud version), so we’ll just have to wait a little longer to enjoy this new installment.