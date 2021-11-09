Dwayne The Rock Johnson says he’s never lost a game playing on his Xbox

In an epic collaboration video, Dwayne The Rock Johnson states that He hasn’t lost a single time playing on his Xbox. The actor and former professional wrestler has become known as the protagonist of great action franchises such as Jumanji and Fast & Furious. The Rock has collaborated frequently with Microsoft, and the beloved actor is working to donate special Xbox consoles to children’s hospitals in late 2020.

The Rock worked to provide 20 Xbox Series X | S consoles to children’s hospitals across the United States. This charity action came shortly before the console’s official launch on November 10, 2020, so Johnson’s collaboration helped ensure that some consoles were left for children in need.

In the latest collaboration between Xbox and The rock, posted on Twitter, the former WWE Champion pays tribute to Xbox’s 20th anniversary. In the short video, Johnson explains his long history with Xbox consoles. Amusingly, Johnson also claims that he has never lost a game playing on his Xbox, showing mastery of the icon in all possible activities. Additionally, the video asks viewers to tune in on November 15 for a special video anniversary.

An interesting greeting to The Rock was recently found within Halo Infinite, an emblem of the Master Chief dressed as The Rock. The hilarious emblem parodies an old photo of Dwayne The Rock Johnson posing in a fun 90s outfit consisting of a turtleneck and a fanny pack.