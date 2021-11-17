Actor Dwayne Johnson is used to playing action characters but he also wants to be the next James Bond.

After No time to die (2021), the actor Daniel Craig will abandon the role of James bond, that’s why there are a lot of names that sound to play the famous secret agent. On the list are Henry cavill, Tom Hiddleston, Tom hardy, Idris Elba and a long etcetera, but now it has been his own Dwayne johnson who offers to be the new 007.

In a recent interview, Dwayne johnson if you would like to follow in your grandfather’s footsteps and play a villain from James bond and so he answered:

Yes, my grandfather was a Bond villain in You Only Live Twice (1967) with Sean Connery. Very, very cool. I would like to follow in his footsteps and be the next Bond. I don’t want to be a villain. I have to be James Bond.

Would you like Dwayne Johnson to be the next James Bond? Leave us your comments below in the opinion section. I am not very sure that it is the ideal profile, but without a doubt it would give a very different performance than what we are used to.

The actor has a lot of projects in the coming years.

Dwayne johnson he’s a tireless worker so if he really gets to be the new one James bondSurely he has no problem combining it with the rest of the films he will make soon. Since it just premiered Red Notice from Netflix and next year we will see it as Black adam on Dc comics. But it will also Red One Directed by Jake Kasdan, The King where he will play a king who fulfills the prophecy of uniting the Hawaiian islands and Doc Savage which is about a superhero.

Without forgetting that Dwayne johnson he also wants to do several sequels to some of his hits like Saint Andrew, Jungle cruise and Rampage.