The actor Dwayne johnson made a rather interesting comment in an interview with Variety on the premiere of his next movie, Red Notice. In the interview he commented that he wants there to be a crossover Come in Marvel and DC, and also that he could be the person to make this happen.

The question came because the three protagonists of Red Notice, Gal Gadot, Ryan Reynolds and Dwayne Johnson, they play superheroes in DC or Marvel. Gadot plays Wonder Woman (DC), Reynolds to Deadpool (Marvel) and Johnson to Black Adam (DC). So, taking advantage of that Johnson was there, the middle Variety he asked The rock if you consider that there may be a crossover among the characters of Gal gadot and yours.

“I think there is a crossover with Black adam and Wonder woman“, commented Johnson. “It’s something we were talking about today, I turned to see Ryan already Gal and I said “There should be a crossover between the Marvel Universe and of DC. We can be responsible for that happening ”. So we’ll see, we’ll see what might happen in the future. “

It is much more likely that Wonder woman and Black adam appear together in a movie since they belong to the same franchise. So a crossover with Marvel and DC is something quite ambitious on the part of The rock. But if he thinks he can do it, we are not the one to stop him since we would all benefit from the result.

But if you want to see Gal Gadot, Ryan Reynolds and Dwayne Johnson together in the same movie, you won’t have to wait long. His next movie, Red Notice, reaches Netflix on November 12. The plot of the movie follows a policeman from the FBI He must team up with the world’s most wanted art thief to catch the criminal he could never catch.

