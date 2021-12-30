Vin Diesel recently invited Dwayne Johnson to return to the Fast and Furious series and we already have the answer, but the fans may not like it.

Filming of Fast and furious 8 (2017) was quite complicated because there were many frictions between Dwayne johnson Y Vin Diesel. Mainly because they were two great stars who did not want the other to cast a shadow on them and also have a very different way of working. So the character of Hobbs He left the main saga and got his spin-off with Shaw from Jason statham.

Recently, Vin Diesel wrote a letter that he posted on social media asking Dwayne johnson to return to the saga. He argued that they want to make an epic ending and none of the characters that have appeared in these films should be missing. At that time, we did not know if they had spoken to each other and had already received a refusal and that was a form of pressure to change his mind or simply a form of first contact. It seems to be the first option.

Now Dwayne Johnson has already given an answer:

“I told Vin Diesel directly that I would not return to the franchise. I was firm but cordial with my words and said that I would always support the cast and always support the franchise to make it successful, but that there was no chance that it would return. Vin’s recent public post was an example of his manipulation. I didn’t like that he mentioned his children, as well as the death of Paul Walker. Leave them out of it. We had talked about this months ago and came to a clear understanding. “

The relationship seems pretty broken.

Dwayne johnson Y Vin Diesel will not work together again, though Hobbs It could return in a sequel, as the first installment grossed more than $ 759 million. So it’s a good idea for him to get back together with Shaw from Jason statham and thus demonstrate the great chemistry that exists between them.

Fast and furious 10 It will be released in 2023 and they may even make one more installment, showing that this is one of the longest-running and most successful sagas in current cinema.