Actor Dwayne Johnson is in such spectacular shape that his Black Adam suit doesn’t need any extra add-ons like padding.

Although actors usually get in great shape to play superheroes or comic book characters, they usually need extra help to fill in their costumes. So they are much more impressive in the movies. Even if Dwayne johnson has taken the role of Black adam that has not needed any filler. In fact, they did some test and according to him it was ridiculous.

In a recent interview promoting his new movie Jungle cruise, where Dwayne johnson share screen with Emily bluntcommented on the subject of the Black adam.

“I wanted to be in the best shape of my life. I wanted to raise the bar. When we first arrived, and I sent photos to Emily Blunt, it was fun when we tried on the first costume they had made. I was padded ”. Dwayne Johnson explained. “As if all superhero costumes were padded. But when you have padding, it actually takes away your real body, so all of this is gone. “

“It had this fake padding. It looked so terrible “. The famous actor admitted. “So we removed all the padding and redesigned the costume.”

For now, it has not been revealed what it will look like Dwayne johnson What Black adam, but it promises to be shocking.

What will the movie be about?

Black adam is an antihero who received power se Shazam!, but instead of using his new gifts for good, he became corrupted and this causes many conflicts against the superheroes of Dc comics.

The film features the director Jaume Collet-Serra and a great cast led by Dwayne Johnson, Sarah Shahi, Pierce Brosnan, Aldis Hodge, Noah Centineo, Chico Kenzari, Quintessa Swindell, Uli Latukefu, Bodhi Sabongui, Mo Amer and Tang Nguyen.

Black adam It will be released on July 29, 2022. Hopefully they will show us the first trailer soon.