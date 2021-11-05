There was a terrible incident recently in Alec Baldwin’s film Rust and this has prompted Dwayne Johnson to rethink the use of weapons on set.

The actor Alec baldwin fired a gun thinking it was blank and killed the cinematographer and wounded the director of the film Rust. Therefore, in Hollywood they want to have security mechanisms that prevent this from happening again. Because Dwayne johnson it will change its policy on weapons.

The movies of Dwayne johnson They are action with great scenes with shootouts, that’s why production sets are usually full of weapons, so if by chance a real one is mixed, tragedy is inevitable. That is why in his next shootings he will have stricter security protocols. This has been revealed:

“I can’t speak for anyone else, but I can tell you without a lack of clarity here that whatever film we have moving forward with Seven Bucks Productions… Whatever we do or produce we will not use real weapons at all. We are going to switch to rubber pistols. We will publish it in a post. We are not going to worry about the dollar.

The big problem is that shooting blank guns doesn’t look so good on camera and then they need post-production, that’s why sometimes real guns are used. That’s how everything is cheaper, although it can end in tragedy.

These are the next movies that the actor will do.

Dwayne johnson has already rolled Red alert from Netflix and Black adam from DC Comics, will also lend his voice to Krypto in the animated film DC League of Super-Pets. His next projects include The King which is about a legendary king of Hawaii, he will be a superhero in Doc Savage and will make the sequel to San Andreas and of Jungle cruise.