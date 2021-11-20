EFE / EPA / PAOLO MAGNI



Rome, Nov 20 (EFE) .- The eighth league goal of the year by Colombian Duván Zapata and the second by his compatriot Luis Muriel contributed this Saturday in the 5-2 win against Spezia with which Atalanta sealed its fourth position in the Series Italian.

Spezia’s early lead, which was brought forward at eleven minutes thanks to Frenchman M’bala Nzola, did not scare Atalanta, who came back in the first half with a double from Croatian Mario Pasalic and a penalty goal from Duván.

Coach Gian Piero Gasperini gave way to Luis Muriel ten minutes from the end, who rewarded him almost immediately with the 4-1 goal, in the 83rd minute, and with the 5-1 assist from Ukrainian Ruslan Malinovsky.

Villarreal rival Atalanta in the Champions League, placed fourth with four points ahead of Lazio, fifth, tied with Inter Milan, third, but behind the Milanese on goal difference.

Once again, M’Bala Nzola, in the 91st minute, scored the final 2-5 goal for a Spezia who remained sixteenth in the table, outside the relegation zone.