LaSalud.mx.- Alcoholism care must be given comprehensively with treatment and must be dual, since people with this disease also face some psychiatric condition such as anxiety, depression, panic attack or psychotic pictures, said the head of the National Commission against Addictions (Conadic), Gady Zabicky Sirot.

In an interview by the National Day Against the Harmful Use of Alcoholic Beverages This November 15, Zabicky Sirot reported that there is a National Addiction Care Network, which provides treatment in an outpatient and residential modality, through the Primary Care Centers for Addictions, Youth Integration Centers and non-governmental residential centers with recognition official.

During 2020, this network served 92 thousand 989 people who requested help for problems associated with psychoactive substances, mostly men who recognize that before alcohol, their main use was amphetamines.

Also, the National Strategy for the Prevention of Addictions Together for Peace It links 27 agencies and 32 states with the main objective of preventing and reducing the use of psychoactive substances with an emphasis on children, adolescents and young people, he said.

The strategy is to prevent these sectors of the population from starting to consume alcoholic beverages. In general, young people begin consumption at home and this makes this behavior normalize. Currently, 20 million people face alcohol addictionOften these are those who started drinking at 13 or 14 years of age on average.

The National Health and Nutrition Survey (Ensanut) 2020 on COVID-19, refers that 623 thousand 202 adolescents consumed alcoholic beverages during confinement. Of them, 414,300 were men and 208,903 women. Likewise, 21,990 young people registered higher consumption during the pandemic.

He argued that, during the pandemic, alcohol consumption in young people increased, and people who were in the process of stopping drinking had relapses due to confinement and the suspension of face-to-face meetings of groups of alcoholics anonymous.

Zabicky Sirot also mentioned that the adolescent brain is susceptible to the damaging effects of alcohol from physical changes in this period of life.

Scientific evidence shows that the interaction of various factors such as family, school, friends, physical space and socioeconomic aspects, increase a person’s vulnerability to the use of psychoactive substances and to develop disorders related to abuse in the intake of this product.

In this context, one of the protective factors towards girls, boys, adolescents and young people is to avoid the consumption of alcoholic beverages within the family, said the specialist. He also recommended not having a canteen or wine cellar at home, not leaving alcoholic beverages within the reach of minors under 18 years of age and avoiding the abuse of consumption at family parties.

The owner of Conadic clarified that there is a false belief that a glass of red wine a day protects against heart attack. However, he stressed that the 100% safe amount of alcohol is zero.

On the occasion of the National Day Against the Harmful Use of Alcoholic Beverages this November 15, the Psychiatric Care Services (SAP), the National Commission against Addictions (Conadic) and the Technical Secretariat of the National Mental Health Council (STConsame), organized the race-walk-shot that took place this Sunday, November 14, with the theme “More kilometers, less alcohol”.

At the national level, the people who participated can register their mileage in this league, https://bit.ly/3C8X6zb, whether walking, running or rolling with skates, skateboards and bicycles. In Mexico City, the start and finish line are located in the Glorieta de La Palma, in Paseo de la Reforma, and it takes place during the cycling tour.

It is worth mentioning that on May 8, 2018 it was published in the Official Journal of the Federation (DOF) the decree that establishes November 15 as the National Day against the Harmful Use of Alcoholic Beverages, which aims to sensitize the population about problems related to alcohol consumption.

