Belonging to Club Premier is a great Experience

East loyalty program that allows you to accumulate Points when making purchases in Linio, MacStore, Librerias Gandhi, Luuna, Gaia, among other stores, travel services and online reservation of accommodation. You can even access discounts and accumulate Premier Points if you study at Laboratorios Chopo.

With your Club Premier Account number you can consolidate various benefits. Because the total sum of the activity you have in each of the affiliated companies – which are more than 90 – or even with your credit cards, is what will help you obtain and enjoy exclusive benefits.

Rewards that fit your lifestyle

With your Premier Points you can buy a gadget in the Online store, purchase your stay in a hotel, to buy your plane ticket to your preferred place to travel.

Find the perfect gift for this Christmas from Club Premier, and to close the year in a spectacular way, they have toys, fashion, perfumes, video games, household appliances, among others available.