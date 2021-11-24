LaSalud.mx .-Antimicrobial resistance (AMR) represents a threat to public health and to the development of nations, which is why all sectors of government and society are required to carry out control measures, agreed national experts and international when participating in the virtual forum: “Action against antimicrobial resistance in times of pandemic”.

At the meeting, organized by the General Health Council (CSG), as part of the activities of the World Antimicrobial Use Awareness Week, which take place from November 18 to 24, the secretary of the CSG, Jose Ignacio Santos Preciado, highlighted that, in 2018, our country established the National Strategy for Action against Antimicrobial Resistance.

In this regard, the technical deputy director of the CSG Committee and the Executive Board, Irma Aguilar Delfín, detailed that among the attributions of this body is the classification of antibiotics in the National Compendium of Health Supplies, CNIS, which complies with the global action commitment established by the World Health Organization (WHO) in this matter.

He explained that with the use of the AwARe-CNIS tool it will be possible to have antimicrobial consumption data in public health institutions and described the success story of the General Directorate of Naval Health of the Secretary of the Navy, which has maintained the use of antibiotics in the “Access” category at the levels recommended by the WHO as targets for 2023.

The director of the Center for Research on Infectious Diseases of the National Institute of Public Health (INSP), Celia Alpuche Aranda, argued that, in order to help mitigate antimicrobial resistance, it is necessary to have microbiological information and information on the use of these drugs at the community level and in human and animal health care. Action and control programs should also be established based on available scientific evidence.

The INSP researcher, Federico Zumaya Estrada, said that in our country the indiscriminate use of antibiotics increased in Mexico during the COVID-19 pandemic, which may impact on the increase in bacterial resistance.

In this sense, Zumaya Estrada indicated that people searched the internet for information on five antibiotics: azithromycin, clarithromycin, moxifloxacin, ceftriaxone and levofloxacin. Consultations increased or decreased at the same time as COVID-19 cases in Mexico.

In turn, the head of the University Commission for the Emergency Care for Coronavirus and coordinator of the University Program for Health Research of the National Autonomous University of Mexico, (UNAM), Samuel Ponce de Leon Rosales, noted that the world is growing resistance to antibiotics, third-generation cephalosporins and essential drugs to treat pneumonia and nosocomial diseases that are the last option for treatment. Currently, half of the cases no longer respond to these drugs, he said.

He pointed out that resistance to antibiotics will increase mortality, treatment costs and medical interventions. The global increase in resistance requires regional, national and global actions to preserve the effectiveness and promote the development of new antibiotics.

The consultant for the Pan American Health Organization (PAHO) / ​​WHO, Ileana Fleitas Estévez, highlighted that AMR is one of the 10 main public health threats facing humanity, since the improper and excessive use of antimicrobials is the main risk factor that determines the appearance of drug-resistant pathogens.

He noted that people with resistant diseases require testing and the use of more expensive drugs, increasing the cost of medical care.

Reported that each year, 480 thousand people have multidrug-resistant tuberculosis, which makes recovery difficult. This is also seen in people living with Human Immunodeficiency Virus (HIV) or suffering from malaria.

Fleitas Estévez pointed out that RAM could increase deaths related to COVID-19, since patients can develop secondary bacterial infections during hospitalization.

Against this background, he announced that since 2019, PAHO has been carrying out a joint project with the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO) with the support of the European Union, in order to control antimicrobial resistance through a global plan, based on the principle that human and animal health are interdependent.

DZ