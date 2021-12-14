Ovario.mx .-The Human Immunodeficiency Virus (HIV) is a virus that spreads through certain body fluids and attacks the immune system, making it increasingly difficult to fight diseases such as some cancers or opportunistic infections that take advantage of its weakening.

Among the latter are the candidiasis, pneumonia, herpes simplex virus infections, and invasive cervical cancer (CaCu), which is the one that begins in the cervix and spreads to other parts of the body.

The 90% of CaCu cases are caused by Human Papillomavirus (HPV) infection, which is considered the most common sexually transmitted disease, most sexually active men and women will become infected at some point in their lives. HPV can be contracted by having oral, vaginal or anal sex, it can be transmitted even if the infected person has no signs or symptoms.

Most of the time, HPV infections go away completely without causing any health problems. However, we currently know of other diseases that can be associated with this virus, such as 90% of anal cancers, 70% of vaginal and vulvar cancers, and 60% of penile cancers, and between 60% and 70% of oropharyngeal cancers, in addition to genital warts.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recommends HPV prevention in people with depressed immune systems such as men and women living with HIV.

