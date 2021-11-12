After the incredible success of the first installment, Dune is preparing to begin filming its sequel. This revealed Denis Villeneuve about it.

From the beginning, Denis Villeneuve had plans to make two Dune films. His plan was to make the two films simultaneously, but Warner Bros wanted to make sure the production did well in theaters and on HBO Max. In this way, after seeing the collection it had at the box office and the good comments it received from viewers, the franchise obtained the green light for a second film.

The truth is that Denis Villeneuve’s idea was to start working on the sequel to Dune next fall. However, according to new information circulating on the internet, the filmmaker will begin the production in the summer of next year. This was stated by Mary Parent, producer of the film, during a recent screening of the first installment, held at the SAG-AFTRA Foundation in Los Angeles. There he answered some questions, where he revealed this information that began to have an echo on social networks.

You want to start as soon as possible

This information was shared by journalist Josh Encinias, who collaborates with media such as Out Magazine, Brooklyn Magazine or The Film Stage, according to revealed Heroic Hollywood. In this way, they ensure that the sequel to Dune will begin filming earlier than planned, since Denis Villeneuve does not have much faith to finish before time. The director feels that “there is still a lot of work to do”.

That said, they assure that filming will begin on July 18, 2022. Let us remember that the second part of Dune is scheduled to premiere on October 20, 2023. The truth is that the filmmaker is not in favor of working with difficulties; however, he believes that it is important to get to work as quickly as possible. And, of course, that the second part of the film will not have a premiere on HBO Max. «It was a non-negotiable condition. All movies need to have adequate time in theaters. The theatrical experience is for me at the heart of the cinematic language. It has some commitment. The act of going to the cinema means that you are committing yourself ”, revealed.