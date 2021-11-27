Dune: The Paul Atreides Story Now Available on HBO Max

Dune, the film directed by Denis Villeneuve and starring Timothée Chalamet, is now available on the streaming platform of HBO Max. Find out more about the story in this note!

If you did not have the opportunity to go see Dune to the cinema or you just want to see it again, we have good news for you: the film directed by Denis Villeneuve is now available on the platform streaming HBO Max. Now you will have the possibility to enjoy it at any time from the comfort of your home.

Immerse yourself in interstellar adventure from the comfort of your armchair, #Dune #DelCineATuCasa Now available. pic.twitter.com/BmAmR0lD8B – HBO Max Latin America. (@HBOMaxLA) November 26, 2021

For those who do not know, Dune tells the story of Paul Atreides, a brilliant young man who was born with a destiny beyond his imagination. He is a descendant of a noble intergalactic imperial house and must travel to the most dangerous planet in the universe: Arrakis, a huge, hostile and desert world with giant worms. There his family will be faced with powerful enemies and challenges that will put the stability of the entire universe at risk, while Paul must fight to defend himself and find his own destiny. But only those who conquer their own fear will be able to survive.

The film is produced by Legendary Pictures and Warner Bros. Pictures and has a great cast: Timothée Chalamet What Paul Atreides, Zendaya What Chani, Rebecca Ferguson What Lady Jessica Atreides, Oscar Isaac What Duke Leto Atreides, Jason Momoa What Duncan Idaho, Stellan Skarsgard What Baron Vladimir Harkonnen, Josh Brolin What Gurney Halleck, Javier Bardem What Stilgar and many more.

The film is based on the original novel written by Frank Herbert, which made its debut in 1965. The author first published it as a serialized story in Analog magazine before releasing the full novel, which includes six books: Dune; The Messiah of Dune (1969); Sons of Dune (1976); God Emperor of Dune (1981); Heretics of Dune (1984) and Chapter House Dune (1985). After the death of the author, his son Brian herbert followed the saga and co-wrote, along with Kevin J. Anderson, two continuations and two trilogies set in the mythical universe of Dune: the Prelude to Dune (set a few years before the events of the original series) and Legends of Dune (set in a distant past). Currently the franchise comprises 19 novels and several short stories.

The film released this October 21 was not the first adaptation in history. It first hit theaters in 1984, by David lynch and starring Kyle MacLachlan, Francesca Annis, Sean Young, Kenneth McMillan and Sting. It was re-adapted in 2000, but as a three-part television miniseries on the Sci-Fi Channel, the cast includes Alec Newman, William Hurt and Saskia Reeves. This was followed by a 2003 miniseries called Children of Dune by Frank Herbert, which adapts the second and third books of the saga.

Going back to the movie directed by Denis Villeneuve, Dune It had a production budget of 165 million dollars and in its first weekend in theaters it made a profit of close to 34 million dollars. In its second, on the other hand, it fell to 15.5 million, although it has remained in the first place of the American box office. So far, internationally, the film has accumulated more than 300 million dollars, according to reports from Warner Bros.

So great was the success of the film that Legendary Pictures and Warner Bros they announced (a week after the premiere) that there will be a second part, which corresponds to the second part of the original novel. This would be launched in 2023 and would be set three years in the future. It will also be directed by Villeneuve and I would repeat the cast that we already know. What’s more, Hans zimmer, composer of the film’s soundtrack, shared the promotional image of the second part with the message: “The world of Dune continues, part two will go further. Thank God I left some music out ”.

So if you are a fan of this universe, you already have to enjoy Dune on HBO Max And, if you are very interested, you can read the books, which would have enough content there to make time until more information comes out of the second film.

