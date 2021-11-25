Dune It was released in theaters on October 21 and, thanks to the good reception it received from critics and the public, will have a rerun, now on IMAX screen, so that fans can relive it on the big screen or those who did not have the opportunity to enjoy it in the cinema, can do so now.

The film, which is based on the novel by Frank Hubert, is directed by Denis Villeneuve and stars Timothée Chalamet, returns to IMAX theaters on December 3, for a limited time only.

According to the Deadline portal, most theaters that have IMAX screens will project the film with an aspect ratio of 1.90: 1, which adds up to 26% more image on screen. Nevertheless, select theaters will display the tape in a 1.43 aspect ratio, adding up to 40% more image.

Villeneuve and his team filmed Dune with IMAX cameras, with which they captured landscapes and backgrounds, keeping in mind the huge screens of this format; therefore, to really enjoy the film, its photography and the recreation of the world in which the events occur, the ideal is to see it on the big screen, and if it is an IMAX, much better.

But if you still prefer to avoid movie theaters and continue enjoying your favorite movies from the comfort of your home, you won’t have to wait too long to watch. Dune, then its premiere on HBO Max for Latin America is scheduled for this Friday, November 26, as announced by the streaming platform, through its social networks.