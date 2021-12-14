There are already images about the third film in the saga Fantastic animals, which within the fantastic tale of Harry Potter works as a prequel. This third production delves into the past of a hyper-known figure within the young magician’s cinematographic universe, Albus Dumbledore, played by Jude Law, who will enter the scene fully to take part in the conflict started by Gellert Grindelwald and his army. Fantastic Beasts: Dumbledore’s Secrets It will have as its main villain Mads Mikkelsen, who replaces Johnny Depp as Gellert Grindelwald.

Fantastic Beasts: Dumbledore’s Secrets will be presented after the premiere of Fantastic beasts and where to find them (David Yates, 2016) and Fantastic animals: The crimes of Grindelwald (David Yates, 2018). These productions have starred Eddie Redmayne, who plays magizoologist Newt Scamander. Through it, different layers of an infinite universe are revealed and that makes different nods to the Harry Potter film saga.

In the case of Fantastic Beasts: Dumbledore’s Secrets the expectation is not less. Part of the arguments in relation to this interest have to do with the staging of Dumbledore as an active subject in the story and the appearance of Mads Mikkelsen, perhaps one of the ten best actors today, within the narrative as counterbalance to the good lake of history.

The first trailer of Fantastic Beasts: Dumbledore’s Secrets

The first advance of Fantastic Beasts: Dumbledore’s Secrets It shows the best known Dumbledore, the old wizard from the Harry Potter movies, and moments later a picture taken from his youth. So, the film recalls the natural channel that the protagonists are going through. Newt Scamander arrives at a place where Dumbledore should be, although at first they find his brother.

The advance of Fantastic Beasts: Dumbledore’s Secrets Delves into the conflict against Muggles, humans without magical abilities. This confrontation is led by Mads Mikkelsen, in her role as Gellert Grindelwald. He will be opposed by Newt Scamander, his companions, and young Dumbledore. This combat between magical forces is sensed as a hinge for later events that want to unfold within the story.

The premiere of Fantastic Beasts: Dumbledore’s Secrets is scheduled for April 14, 2022. Starting in January, fans will be able to enjoy Harry Potter: back to hogwarts. This is an HBO Max special dedicated to commemorating 20 years since the premiere of Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone.