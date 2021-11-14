Duki, Nicki Nicole and Diego Maradona, unexpected controversy 2.0

During the last hours, Nicki nicole Twitter was a trend and he had plenty of reasons. On the one hand, the Rosario artist released the single “Otra noche” in collaboration with the Mexican group The blue Angels, which has already easily exceeded one million views only on YouTube. In addition, she was awarded the “revelation artist” award in Los40 Music Awards that were delivered in Palma de Mallorca, Spain.

But the matter did not end there. In the midst of these two professional achievements, the rag was in the eye of the storm for some statements about the figure of Diego Maradona that divided the cyber world. The battle lasted a few hours and at the last moment he had an unexpected casualty.

It all started with some statements from Nicki that made reference to Diego Maradona. After being consulted by a Spanish media about how the death of the soccer player had been experienced in Argentina, the journalist observed that in her opinion the issue that he was an abuser had been little addressed. And the Rosario replied without a cassette: “I see it that way too. I was not born in the time of Diego Maradona and football does not interest me but I know a lot about his past, so I am not his fan. My father and my grandfather are, but to me it also seems controversial the fact that a person who has this type of behavior is followed. Would you listen to an artist who is an abuser? I do not“, he pointed.

Nicki Nicole’s statements during an interview that sparked controversy around Diego Maradona

The interview conducted by the Spanish newspaper El País went viral on Twitter and the 21-year-old singer was in the eye of the storm, with an audience divided between those who understood his words, although they did not necessarily share them, and those who energetically defended the figure of Diego beyond any questioning. Thus, amid a wave of support and criticism, a colleague openly went out to bank, without imagining what was going to happen next.

The reference is for Mauro Ezequiel Lombardo, the star of the local trap known as the Duki. Seeing the reactions against his colleague, the artist shared a message of support on his Twitter account. And after a while, said account was no longer active. The consequences of the battle can be traced amid the comments of those who managed to capture the message before “@DUKISSJ”Appear as a non-existent user. And the young man did not have the same luck as his colleague, since the criticisms were almost uniform.

Duki’s tweet in support of Nicki Nicole

What did Duki say? “I love you and admire you @ naikinai19 (Nicki Nicole), you have to have the courage to give your opinion and support your way of thinking knowing the weight of the consequence”, He began his message defending the right to express himself of his colleague beyond the content. “And all those hurt defenders, stooping to insult and bastardize a person who gave his opinion, I feel sorry for”continued the singer.

In a matter of minutes, the Duki’s account was a memory and contained a synthetic clarification: “This account no longer exists”, At the same time that his name climbed to the top among the trends of the social network. Meanwhile, their Instagram account remains active, where they are followed by 7.5 million people, although for the moment they avoided reference to the incident. The funny thing is that the young man was far from questioning the figure of Diego Maradona, but rather claimed Nicki’s right to freely express his opinion. For her part, the Rosario remained outside the controversy, and at least publicly, she did not refer to the rag’s comment.

Duki’s account was closed after the controversy (Twitter)

