Oncología.mx.-Pancreatic cancer has the lowest survival rate among all the major cancers because few people know the symptoms, which means that they are diagnosed at an advanced stage.

At World Pancreatic Cancer Day, pancreatic cancer associations around the world will come together to raise awareness of the most common symptoms and risks of the disease. It is an initiative of the World Coalition Against Pancreatic Cancer, which is made up of more than 95 organizations from more than 35 countries on six continents.

In almost all countries, pancreatic cancer has the lowest survival rate of all the major cancers. While death rates are decreasing for many other cancers, death rates are increasing for this type of cancer.

Every day, more than 1,257 people around the world will be diagnosed with pancreatic cancer and an estimated 1,184 will die from the disease. Therefore, more attention, awareness and progress are needed to help patients fight and survive this disease.

The most common symptoms include: mid-back pain, unexplained weight loss, jaundice, persistent abdominal pain, new-onset diabetes, changes in bowel habits, nausea, or loss of appetite.

As for the risks, while the exact cause in most cases of pancreatic cancer is unknown, there is evidence that smoking, being overweight, a family history of pancreatic cancer, and chronic pancreatitis can increase a person’s risk develop the disease.

There is currently no diagnostic test for pancreatic cancer, which is why it is so important to know the signs and symptoms of the disease. Since patients who are diagnosed in the early stages, when surgery is an option, they are more likely to live five years or more.

