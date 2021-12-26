“If we can highlight something positive that the pandemic brought us, it is that trust and hope in science has been renewed. Society has been rewarded because the vaccines came out in record time, also the respirators and all the protective equipment could be multiplied and that gave science a lot of points ”, declared José Varela, general director of 3M in Mexico and senior vice president of corporate and government affairs for Latin America exclusively for Forbes Mexico.

Despite the fact that the Covid-19 pandemic has claimed the lives of more than 230,000 Mexicans, 91% of the population stated that they now trust science to restore their lives and keep moving forward towards the road of recovery, according to the study “The State of Science in the World” prepared by 3M.

“When we started the study four years ago the confidence in the scientists was medium and we were between 50 and 60% and now at 91%. We are in a good moment for when we come out of the pandemic we focus on the other problems that we are going to solve as humanity through science“Added Varela.

However, for Mexico to become a host scientifically, it is necessary to reach the rates of GDP investment in research and development (R&D) of countries such as Israel (4.95%), South Korea (4.81) and Switzerland (3.37%), according to data from the World Bank.

Do not miss: Labor flexibility: the pillar most valued by millennials and zillennials after the pandemic

In addition, the CEO of 3M assures that it is necessary that the private sector promote more research laboratories in Mexico, have government support, as well as encourage the study of careers in Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM, for its acronym in English) regardless of gender.

“The data that we had in other emerging countries of 10 scientists, only 2 or 3 are women and in Mexico we are 55% men vs 45% women. It is not the equality we need but we are progressing a lot, What we do see is more desertion of women for continuing a long career in science than men and that is what we have to support“.

On the other hand, the study found that 75% of Mexicans commented that from the Covid-19 pandemic, scientists and doctors have become an inspiration for new generations to decide to study science-related careers compared to 62% globally.

Read: Cannabis market in Mexico would be worth up to $ 250 million in its first year

“Science regained importance in our lives as a result of the pandemic, and also brought us a feeling of hope that soon things will get better. Similarly, the fifth wave of this study has allowed us to understand and forecast the long-term impact that the pandemic has had on scientific perception, which gives the opportunity as a society to go one step further to face the challenges that we have as a global community ”.

As the vaccination campaign in Mexico progresses, 59% of Mexicans yearn to travel again to see family members or friends compared to 55% globally, in addition 58% want to return to give hugs and handshakes safely compared to 49% globally.

“What we have seen worldwide is that when H1N1, Ebola, bird flu and others happened, people worry while we are in the middle of the eye of the hurricane, once it passes, people forget. This pandemic has been very long and painful and I think that we will not forget it overnight.“, Considered the 3M manager.

* This note was originally published on July 1, 2021.

Follow us on Google News to stay always informed