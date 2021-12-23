The company behind the search engine DuckDuckGo, known for being the main alternative to the main search engines focused on the Privacy, you now have plans to launch a browser for desk. Great news for DuckDuckGo users already using their browser on Android and iOS.

DuckDuckGo Desktop: For Windows and macOS, with their respective native rendering engines

Not like others browsers alternatives that make use of Chromium or other browser engines, DuckDuckGo’s strategy is to different. The goal is to use the rendering engines of each operating system. That is, in the case of Windows it will use Webview2 (based on Chromium), while in the case of macOS it will use the engine Safari.

Like its versions for Android and iOS, with this move the company save all the work that would be implement some navigation engine. This way they can spend more time on the characteristics and the user interface.

The main goal of this new browser will take care of our Privacy to the max. As your Android application does, the browser will block advertisements Y trackers that can reveal any type of information about our online activity. All of this, powered by your own seeker that does not reveal your searches to third parties.

We do not know the release dates of this new browser for macOS and Windows. But what we do know is that there is a internal beta for macOS, and early there will be for Windows. So it will touch us expect a little to try the first public beta DuckDuckGo for desktop.