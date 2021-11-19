The DuckDuckGo search engine improves its application on Android not only by dint of evolving its search engine and results, but also its relationship with the rest of the apps installed on an Android mobile: it has just introduced a tool that analyzes the behavior of other applications to block the tracking of user data. The waiting list to test it is now available.

Privacy has become the main workhorse for operating systems and for those applications that try to project a halo of trust to their users. iOS 14 took a big leap in privacy, Google also did the same with Android 11 and Android 12. Of course, Apple was ahead in reducing permissiveness in the tracking of applications: iOS 14.5 introduced the request to “Ask the app do not track “. While reaching all Android users, DuckDuckGo promises an alternative.

DuckDuckGo actively blocks tracking of other apps

The specific function of the Android app, which DuckDuckGo has named as “App tracking protection” (“App Tracking Protection” in its original name), to some extent mimics the operation of the iOS request for applications to prevent the registration of user data such as their location, specific use of the applications or searches carried out on the web.

Despite the fact that DuckDuckGo is a search app, the developers have introduced a tool in Android that is not limited only to the search engine since encompasses full use of the telephone. Once the “App tracking protection” is activated, DuckDuckGo will analyze the traffic sent by the applications to block any sensitive information that the rest of the apps try to communicate with the servers. For this it will make use of the VPN function; that will be activated as the lock on the scan is turned on.

Although the new privacy protection introduced by DuckDuckGo in its Android app starts as a VPN, the developers ensure that its behavior does not mask the user’s IP: the purpose of the new function is to run in the background in search of possible trackers or “trackers” that apps include in their code to share user information with third parties.

DuckDuckGo will provide a detailed report of all the crashes it has made, indicating which apps tried to send information and to which companies. It even leaves the user the option to turn on and off app-by-app tracking.

Currently “App Tracking Protection” is already included in the latest version of DuckDuckGo for Android, number 5.102.2. Of course, at the moment it cannot be activated since remains with waiting list: you can join this list to ensure the test as soon as possible.

DuckDuckGo Privacy Browser

