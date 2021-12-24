DuckDuckGo prepares its arrival on Windows

For some time now, Android and iOS users can download the DuckDuckGo browser for their mobile devices. However, the company had never dared to take the plunge and try to conquer the PC. Following the success of the browser on mobile devices, Duck Finder has finally confirmed that it is working on a new web browser for Windows and for macOS. Unfortunately not for Linux. This browser will use the WebView2 engine (same as Edge) on Windows, while on macOS you will have to use Webkit.

At the moment there is no estimated date of the arrival of this DuckDuckGo browser, but everything indicates that we will see it in the second half of 2022. Will it be able to stand up to Google? Of course, privacy is increasingly important to users, so everything points to yes.

