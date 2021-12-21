To cook the confit, we clean them of excess fat and make them in the oven at 200ºC for 15 minutes. In that time, in addition to being heated inside, all the fat they have will melt. When the 15 minutes of baking the duck have passed, we raise it to the top of the oven and gratin for 3 minutes to brown the skin.

While the duck confit is being made, we take the opportunity to prepare the orange sauce, which we make with the juice of two oranges and the zest of one, which we put in a saucepan and reduce slightly. Add the chicken broth and let it cook for approximately ten minutes. We give texture with a teaspoon of cornstarch diluted in cold water. We strain the sauce and reserve it hot.

We also take the opportunity to prepare the garnish of potatoes confit in duck fat, which will take about 20 minutes to be ready. We serve in a source placing in the center the confit drained of fat, serving the sauce on top and garnish with some blueberry berries, some raspberries and some orange slices. We bring to the table immediately.