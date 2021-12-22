Is the electric motorcycle world ready to create a parallel competition to MotoGP? Ducati is already preparing its first model.

In just a decade it has been possible to enjoy an exponential increase in vehicles with electric batteries. The development of a much more efficient technology has catapulted investments in lithium-ion-based kits. This, of course, has passed sectors quickly. So much so that the world of competition is not immune to this incredible transition towards a more sustainable market in terms of polluting emissions.

The clearest example of this paradigm shift is shown by Formula E, the most outstanding competition when it comes to electrical mechanics. It was born as a somewhat patched solution. You even had to have several cars competing for not having enough autonomy! This has changed thanks to the incorporation of new technologies, but the truth is that it seems insufficient. It takes more work to make a difference.

For this there is the 2-wheel market. MotoGP, in recent years, has grown exponentially Due, in part, to the loss of excitement of other events, such as Formula 1. What could happen if, in parallel, there was a championship of competition motorcycles with electric motors? Without a doubt, we would find ourselves before a situation. On the one hand, the traditionalism of a recognized brand. On the other, a proposal with a great future.

Manufacturers like Ducati are no strangers to this type of innovation. At the end of the day, the creation of this type of technology will allow deriving solutions to be installed in street models. Now, when there is a great development in terms of research, why not take advantage of what the world of competition requires to apply new invoice solutions in the 2-wheel market? This is just what the advertised brand is claiming.

Ducati, a benchmark in innovation in the field of high-performance motorcycles, has just begun to test its first model designed for the world of competition. The V21L is a unit that, made of carbon fiber, has a set of solutions that Its main objective is to be a benchmark in this new challenge.

A technology designed to compete in the potential market

Ducati has just started testing its first racing prototype that will participate in the future MotoE. To begin with, it was shot with a maximum of 70% of the available power in order to safeguard the components and equipment. Notably its power is 120 kW, which allows it to reach 270 km / h. Well, what does the V21L look like? Here are some of the keys to his image.

Ducati has become a benchmark in the motorcycle market with great aspirations. This is what can be understood after analyzing the extent to which we are faced with a differential proposal in terms of dynamic performance. Obviously, it has been necessary to work from scratch, since the mold of a unit present in MotoGP cannot serve as a guide. In the end, This unit has a weight of 262 kilograms, around 100 kilograms more than conventional ones.

Weight management, therefore, becomes one of the main challenges. This equipment has been lightened to the maximum through the presence of light materials such as carbon fiber. Even so, the battery pack must be about 20 kWh if it is to at least roll a few laps to any track. Yes, autonomy is still one of the main drawbacks of the technology offered by pure electric technology.

A competition that will add differential electric motorcycles

It is expected, as can be read in the specialized portal New Atlas, that the year 2023 is the one that allows to enjoy the first tests at an international level. That year, therefore, could forever marking the future of the 2-wheel industry performance oriented. Even so, delays cannot be ruled out due to the current situation in the market.

Of course, many of the underbody secrets are still unknown. Its set of batteries does not involve much mystery, that is true, but it has been worked in a very remarkable way to get the most out of electrical technology. Still, the most obvious improvements are yet to come. Are we facing a differential electrical product?

We will have to wait a while for learn more about one of the electric motorcycles most anticipated. Its commercialization, obviously, is ruled out, but it is expected that some of the future novelties that are introduced to the market may derive from the installation as a test element.

