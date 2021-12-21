The United Arab Emirates (UAE) continues to emerge as one of the largest crypto-friendly jurisdictions in the world, as the government of Dubai has a new initiative to support the development and regulation of local cryptocurrencies.

The Dubai World Trade Center (DWTC), a government-owned exhibition and event venue in Dubai, will become a comprehensive and regulatory zone for cryptocurrencies, products, traders and exchanges, DWTC officially announced on December 20.

As part of the initiative, the DWTC will design a comprehensive ecosystem for this progressive industry within Dubai and work with the private sector to establish an “attractive industry environment”. The project also aims to enforce rigorous investor protection standards, anti-money laundering measures and the fight against terrorist financing, the DWTC stated.

“The World Trade Center will deliver and oversee a new world-class regulatory framework for legislative and virtual asset enforcement policies,” the statement says.

Binance CEO Changpeng Zhao was one of the first in the crypto community to celebrate the new DWTC announcement. Zhao has apparently been growing interested in the cryptocurrency ecosystem in the UAE, as he reportedly bought his first home in Dubai in October.

The initiative comes in line with Dubai’s growing efforts to support the development of cryptocurrencies, as Dubai and the UAE have been actively working for the local economy to benefit from blockchain technology, as well as non-fungible tokens and cryptocurrencies. .

In january The Dubai Financial Services Authority planned to establish a regulatory framework for cryptocurrencies as part of its 2021 business plan. The authority has issued a number of regulatory approvals for the crypto industry so far, while Dubai has become a location for several free economic zones for cryptocurrencies.

Cointelegraph has contacted the DWTC and will update the story pending further information.

