It is common to see mid-range and entry phones with a camera with three or four sensors. These normally consist of a main sensor, an ultra wide angle, a macro or a depth sensor. As we say, this has been the case even in the most economical mobile cases, of around 100 euros. Well, in recent months we are seeing a trend that is gradually gaining ground, and that is a setback in this regard. Since many manufacturers are opting again for dual cameras , with two sensors at the rear.

Until just three years ago, it was quite normal to have a single camera on the back of the phone, until terminals that boasted of two cameras behind began to appear. A trend that could return next year.

One of the best examples is the Redmi Note 11, a phone that in Spain we know as Poco M4 Pro 5G, and that now has a dual camera with two sensors, the main one and an ultra-wide angle. As regards its predecessor the Redmi Note 10 you have lost the macro and depth sensors. This is just one example, but every month we meet new models that have taken this step and slimmed down their cameras, with fewer rear sensors. Several manufacturers are already introducing this trend in both mid-range and entry-level mobiles, although these four sensors have never completely disappeared in the latter.

Why this change in trend?

Although we do not have an official source from some manufacturers that tells us why these changes are occurring in mid-range cameras, the truth is that it does not seem difficult to imagine why these decisions are being made. And it seems that macro and depth sensors are the most affected, simply because they are the least used by users. For years these sensors have been added to be no less than the competition and also as a big marketing claim, but it seems that claim is not that strong anymore.

And it seems that many users will not miss these sensors. And it is that many users ignore the possibilities offered by a macro camera or do not directly need it. And the depth sensor typically improves portraits, but the software for these modes is getting more and more sophisticated, and you don’t need to rely as much on these sensors. That is why everything indicates that the trend in 2022 is to return to those two sensors little by little, we will see if it also happens with the high range, although it is less likely. At the end of the day, a high-end mobile must always boast of the best cameras, and that means that it cannot be without a good macro mode, and a great depth sensor or of another type to be able to take the best portraits. .

It can even accommodate a fifth sensor with a telephoto, but the customer looking for this type of phone is different, and it does value a complete camera and with all possible sensors at its disposal. For this reason, in a mid-range or entry level where the average user does not care so much about the camera, it does not make so much sense to put four sensors. Hence, it is likely that we will see them more regularly in the future. Besides, the sensor reduction It will give manufacturers more freedom to introduce other components and thin the thickness of these phones.