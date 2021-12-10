It was through the Ocesa company that a show was confirmed in Mexico City on September 21, 2022 at the Foro Sol, to then depart on the 23rd to Monterrey and offer their show at the Banorte Stadium of Tec de Monterrey.

Through the publication on social networks it is announced that the tickets They will be on pre-sale from December 15 and 16 for Citibanamex users, subsequently the sale to the general public will be opened.

“I’m so excited to go back on tour and see my angels in person! It’s amazing that we can all dance and celebrate together one more time, ”commented Dua, who hopes to see the legendary Sun Forum to burst, a scene where it was already presented at a Corona Capital in 2017.

“When I was writing Future Nostalgia, I imagined the songs playing on nights out with friends. I am so excited that this fantasy is finally coming true. I can’t wait to experience these songs with you together live, ”she said excitedly through a press release.

Dua Lipa with her album Future Nostalgia he has established himself as one of the most relevant pop figures on the international scene. Tracks like “Break my heart”, “Love again” and “Physical” have made it into the lists of the most listened to all over the world.

This production has opened the doors to do a great international tour Future Nostalgia Tour It is the fourth official concert tour of the pop star Dua Lipa, who in 2022 will visit other Latin American countries such as Argentina and Colombia. This spectacular tour bears the same name as his album, which was the winner of the Grammy for Best Pop Vocal Album 2021.