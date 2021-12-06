The DTM had a first-rate partner in Hankook. The tire firm was the supplier of the series for a decade, being a key player in the ‘Class 1’ era of the event. Stage that ended abruptly by the departure of Audi and BMW, causing a great earthquake in the series organized by ITR. The arrival of the GT3 vehicles served to break the agreement between DTM and Hankook, since the South Korean tire firm had a contract in force until 2023. With the new vehicles at stake, ITR and Michelin managed to reach an almost urgent partnership for the 2022 season, with the French brand’s tires in charge of fitting the DTM GT3s.

After a season in which Michelin tires have fulfilled their competition, even if the French brand and the DTM chose to use a single compound, Hankook’s name has come to the fore again. The only tangible reality is that the DTM does not have tires for the 2022 season and at the moment Michelin and those responsible for the event have not held any meeting to renew. Conversely, Hankook has made it clear that he would not mind reprising his role as DTM tire supplier, even if the experience with GT3 vehicles of the South Korean firm is less. Its role as a partner of the DTM Trophy, DTM support category, makes it the relationship with the championship promoter is still optimal.

Hankook’s emergence on the DTM scene may be a strategic move by ITR to pressure Michelin to reach a more favorable agreement for the championship. In favor of the French firm is the experience with AVL – creator of the ‘BoP’ of the championship, ITR and in general, with GT3 vehicles, while Hankook counts on his ten years of work together with the DTM as his best guaranteeEven if GT3 cars require a very different type of tire from the one used by the ‘Class 1’ and their predecessors. With everything, the South Korean firm can also play the sponsorship card, since the manufacturer boasts a more active commercial strategy than Michelin in terms of sponsorship of events.