TribeOne and D-Reit Finance have reached an agreement to join forces and sign one of the alliances in the NFT ecosystem. This was reported to Cointelegraph in Spanish, through a statement.

“With this agreement it is achieved that the users of the $ HAKA token, TribeOne, can buy NFTs from the D-Reit crowdfundings and from the DSG virtual city in the NFTs pools of the TribeOne app, being able to have loans for the purchases, in addition to being able to use the NFTs acquired with their own funds to receive loans guaranteed by these NFTs ”, they specified in the information they shared with Cointelegraph en Español.

We’ve got news, Tribe! 📢 We welcome our new partner @dreit_finance🏠 But this time with a twist! 😉

You guess what the partnership is about & the correct answer wins 200 $ HAKA tokens💰#NFTs #DeFi pic.twitter.com/N5nyypHJi8 – $ HAKA TribeOne (@tribeonedefi) November 25, 2021

It should be remembered that D-Reit is a project that emerged in Spain wanting to contribute a value proposition to the world of decentralized finance (DeFi), through the opening of new tangible investment opportunities.

Carlos Duat, Community Manager of D-Reit, explained: “This project seeks to achieve an implementation of the blockchain system as a form of technological solution for new and expanding ventures.”

To achieve this, the idea is to make use of a decentralized platform that, using blockchain technology, allows investment in assets, such as real estate, shares in companies, operations of renewable energy plants, and other activities.

It may interest you: