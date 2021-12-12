A few drops that allow you to forget about glasses, if you have tired eyes? It sounds like science fiction, but they have already been approved in the United States.

The presbyopia or eyestrain in a vision problem that appears naturally, with the passage of age.

From the age of 40 or 45, the eyes lose the ability to focus closely, and little by little it is impossible to read a text without wearing glasses for presbyopia, or far away. It happens to about half of the population.

The glasses for tired eyesight they are cheapBut they are always a hassle to carry around, and you often forget them somewhere else when you need them most. What if we replace the glasses with some eye drops?

The FDA, the main medical authority in the United States, which approves drugs for sale, has given the green light to the commercialization of Vuity, a few drops that replace glasses to see up close.

This means that it is not a trial, but an approved product for sale. In fact it can now be purchased in North American pharmacies, with medical prescription.

Vuity does not cure presbyopia or eyestrain. But it does produce the same effect as glasses when you put one of these drops in your eyes.

Its effect lasts between 6 and 10 hours, so one drop a day is enough to read books, texts or the mobile screen, without wearing glasses.

Its creators claim that works best in the 40-55 age bracket. As age increases, they lose effectiveness.

They also have some mild side effects, such as red eyes or headaches, but they only affect 5% of users.

Will these eye drops replace reading glasses? At least not in the short term, for financial reasons.

Glasses for presbyopia they cost just 15 euros and last a few years, while the treatment of Vuity drops for eyestrained leaves by about 80 euros per month.

But we assume that, as sales increase and competition appears, the price will go down.

Great news for half of the population over 45, who suffer from presbyopia and need to wear glasses to read closely.