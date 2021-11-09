DRM technology was back in the news over the weekend after a technical problem with Denuvo servers emerged. caused several PC games to malfunction. The ruling affected recent releases such as Football Manager 2022 and Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy, as he explains VGC, but it was also seen in titles like Mortal Kombat 11, Planet Zoo, and the series tomb Raider, among others.

At first it was speculated that the problem lay on an expired domain that made it impossible to connect to the Denuvo servers. And by not being able to run the anti-piracy system, players were denied access to the titles they were trying to run.

From Denuvo they confirmed PC Gamer that the issue with DRM technology was related to a domain, but they did not explicitly refer to the fact that it may have expired. They only mentioned that they could not contact him, but that the situation had already been corrected.

“After the correction, there were no restrictions or limitations for the players. Denuvo is working to implement additional improvements to avoid such downtime in the future,” they explained.

DRM technology, once again in the sights of gamers

As expected, the inability to access the affected games sparked a barrage of complaints from players on social media. Regardless of the duration of the drop, users took the opportunity to lash out at Denuvo and its anti-piracy system, which was once again at the center of the storm.

Throughout 2021, DRM technology has come under fire several times. In September, for example, Deathloop it had to be updated in its version for PC due to performance problems; Back then, Denuvo had already been blamed for the inconvenience.

This is not the first time that the fall performance during the execution of a game it is linked to the use of DRM. Similar issues were previously reported in Resident Evil 8: Village and Humankind, where players accused Denuvo of consuming too much processing power.

While Square Enix chose to remove the anti-piracy system from Marvel’s avengers and other titles for encountering various drawbacks. And although Denuvo has been pointed out as the main responsible for the problems that DRM brings to gamers, the problems with this technology they are not your exclusive.

Let’s remember that, months ago, Ubisoft had to withdraw Might & Magic X: Legacy from Steam due to problems with the anti-copy platform; since by canceling the online services corresponding to said game, users could no longer access it. Thus, by not connecting with the servers, the DRM could not authenticate the copy of the game and did not allow access to it.

It seems that there is still a long way to go, waiting for DRM to stop being a problem for gamers. For now, not even the new line of Alder Lake processors, from Intel, has been able to escape Denuvo’s shortcomings.