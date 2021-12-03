Among the various modifications included in this new Traffic Law, there are variations with respect to the past in terms of terminals. Exactly when it comes to consulting the device or talking while behind the wheel.

So it is clear that much emphasis is placed on this fact. This is one of the reasons why the reform of the Traffic Law of 2015 , whose last procedure for approval will be carried out this Thursday. This new legislation brings with it different changes regarding various offenses, including some related to the use of mobile while driving.

The DGT (General Directorate of Traffic) has been very vehement on this issue on a large number of occasions. Especially because distractions at the wheel by looking at the smartphone is one of the main causes of accident on the road. Specifically, in 2019 almost 400 deaths were established due to this circumstance.

What was previously sanctioned with three points of the driving license and 200 euros, you will now be fined the same amount of money, but with six points. That is, half of the totals if you are not a new driver. So that two sanctions of this type would imply the withdrawal of the document.

But be very careful, because from now on the fine may also be imposed if you have the phone in your hand, regardless of whether or not you are using it. In this way the punishment will be more punishable. A logical proposal given the current cases, although you can continue using it by placing it in certain accessories.

Be careful with radar detectors

Another of the novelties of this standard is linked to use of appliances intended for the detection of radars. This infraction continues to be serious; However, this will not only be carried out if these kinds of devices are used, but it will be enough to carry them in the car. On the other hand, the 3 point penalty for these situations.

With regard to telephony, there are no more changes introduced in this new Traffic Law, but it should be noted that the mobile phone should not be handled while driving, as you would be putting your life and that of others in danger.