Driving through a roundabout and turbogloriet: keys to doing it right

Roundabouts and roundabouts have been flooding traffic lanes for years, as they have become a very effective way of managing traffic and priorities at intersections. This is how they should be done.

Despite the heavy emphasis on driving schools, many of the experienced drivers who were approved for driving licenses years ago still fail to make a proper roundabout when driving. This usually results in whistles, anger and even accidents, since they tend to be points of intense traffic in which if there is no coordination between vehicles, their trajectories will conflict.

This means that many drivers consider that roundabouts have to be done in one way to approve the license and another to drive in daily life. The truth is that, on many occasions, this difference lies in the carelessness of some drivers, who force others to draw roundabouts incorrectly. This is how you really have to do it.

Basic principles to make a roundabout correctly

Regardless of where the vehicle must go, that is, what exit he wants to take, the driver must be clear about some invariable basic principles:

Vehicles circulating around the roundabout always have priority. Never take an exit directly from an inside lane. Use the turn signal to signal when you are going to change lanes or exit the roundabout, not while continuing in the same lane ‘in circles’.

And is that the normal mode of filming in a roundabout is circular, so you only have to indicate when you will alter that normal path when you are going to modify it. If you are inside a roundabout and you don’t sign, the rest of the cars must interpret that you will continue in it. For that same reason, you should never cross lanes to take an exit, since otherwise you could hit a vehicle that is already in the outside lane. Before leaving, you must already be clearly in the aforementioned outside lane.

How to position yourself well in a roundabout

Many roundabouts are simple for the simple fact of having a single traffic lane. In that case, you just have to turn until you find your exit, signaling your next move with the turn signal.

But things get complicated when the roundabout has two or more lanes, since several vehicles will circulate in parallel and with different departure destinations. In these cases, before entering the roundabout you must have two things clear:

Get into the right lane whenever possible. Be clear about the exit you must take.

If you are not sure which exit you should take, you will not be able to get into the proper lane and it is best to keep turning at the roundabout until you are clear about it or get into the outside lane to take an exit, stop and find out the way. Similarly, if you have not been able to get into the outside lane to exit the place you want, you must give one more lap to be able to do it safely and without disturbing other drivers.

Depending on our destiny, we will act in one way or another.

Now we are going to see how to make the roundabout depending on the exit you want to use, taking as a reference a conventional roundabout with four exits:

Turn right (first exit) : this is simple, you take the outer lane and take the first exit, but without opening up to take it by invading the central lane, you are not on a circuit looking for the fastest line.

: this is simple, you take the outer lane and take the first exit, but without opening up to take it by invading the central lane, you are not on a circuit looking for the fastest line. Go straight ahead (second exit) : in this case you should not cross the lanes by making the roundabout ‘straight’, but you should take the outside lane and exit.

: in this case you should not cross the lanes by making the roundabout ‘straight’, but you should take the outside lane and exit. Turn left (third exit) : This is one of the cases in which it is a good idea to take the inside or center lane, so as not to disturb the vehicles that leave before you. Of course, you must join the outside lane when passing through the exit before ours so as not to cross at the last minute.

: This is one of the cases in which it is a good idea to take the inside or center lane, so as not to disturb the vehicles that leave before you. Of course, you must join the outside lane when passing through the exit before ours so as not to cross at the last minute. Change direction (fourth exit): if you want to go back the way you came, do the same as in the previous case, moving to the outside lane after passing the third exit.

How to make a roundabout when there are cyclists

This is another of the cases that you can find, in which case you must be very clear that priority will be for cyclists. These users, classified as vulnerable, have priority of passage over motor vehicles when, traveling in a group, the former has already started the crossing or entered a roundabout. In practice, you should consider the group of cyclists a single entity to give way.

Groups of cyclists must be taken as a single vehicle.

What to do at a roundabout when a truck arrives

Large trucks will not be able to fully respect the roundabout lanes, as their maneuverability will not allow them. Therefore, when you are going to enter a roundabout next to a vehicle of this type, you must pay attention and give you room to maneuver.

Trucks cannot always stay in a single lane when making turns.

For his part, the truck driver must indicate that he is going to occupy the left lane and, later, make a turn out of the roundabout to the right.

The divided roundabouts

Sometimes we find divided roundabouts, that is, roundabouts that contain straight lanes in the center that divide it into two halves. In this case, drivers traveling on the central lanes do not have to do so in a circular direction, passing straight through the central island.

Split roundabouts include two-way traffic on center lanes.

In this case, if there is no signposting in this regard, the rule that regulates traffic is that of priority to vehicles on the right. In the previous illustration you can see how to circulate correctly through it when making turns.

How to ride in a turbogloriet

This type of roundabout or roundabout is not common, but it does exist and you must know how to act in it. This is a type of intersection where vehicles circulating inside also have priority about those who wait to access it.

This is how turboglorietas should be done.

The difference is in its shape, which means that each lane directs traffic to a different exit, so that it is not possible to do it completely on the outside lane. Therefore, before entering the turboglorieta, you must pay attention to the signs to get into the proper lane. Once you have taken this lane, you just have to follow it to exit through the desired place, as this will be delimited by continuous lines.

Of course, for the turboglorieta to be really effective, it is necessary to be very clear where you are going, take the right lane and respect the signs. In this way, you will not cross other vehicles and the risk of collision will disappear.

Do you want to learn how to always ride in the correct gear and many other tips and tricks on mechanics, road safety and more? Do not forget to consult our section of practical articles and tutorials.