Driving test offense codes

Have you taken the driving test or are you going to do it shortly and you want to know what corresponds to each of the fault codes that the examiner takes into account? We tell you all about it and the qualification criteria.

The driving license It is an important challenge for any future driver, as it will allow you to acquire a lot of freedom of movement and autonomy in your daily life.

For this reason, facing the theoretical examination and especially the practical one tends to make us nervous in the face of the uncertainty of what will happen, if we do it well, some unfortunate circumstance will make us fail or the examiner will be a “bone”.

It doesn’t hurt to know the examiners’ qualification criteria, as well as the most relevant points when it comes to driving properly, something that your driving teacher will undoubtedly help you understand. It is also recommended know where we have failed if we have failed the exam and we have to appear again. We will deal with all this in the next few lines.

Qualification criteria

The General Directorate of Traffic establishes that in the aptitude and behavior control test a fault is considered to be eliminatory, deficient or minor when the following circumstances occur during the exam:

ELIMINATING FAULT (E) : corresponds to any behavior or non-compliance with the rules that pose a danger to the integrity or safety of themselves or other road users. As well as, in general, the breach of the traffic regulatory signs that are classified as a serious or very serious offense in accordance with the provisions of the articulated text of the Law on Traffic, Circulation of Motor Vehicles and Road Safety. Examples of this can be speeding, driving in the wrong direction or under the influence of alcohol.

: corresponds to any behavior or non-compliance with the rules that pose a danger to the integrity or safety of themselves or other road users. As well as, in general, the breach of the traffic regulatory signs that are classified as a serious or very serious offense in accordance with the provisions of the articulated text of the Law on Traffic, Circulation of Motor Vehicles and Road Safety. Examples of this can be speeding, driving in the wrong direction or under the influence of alcohol. DEFICIENT FOUL (D) : it is any behavior or non-compliance with the rules that obstructs, prevents or significantly hinders the circulation of other users, which ostensibly affects the safety distances, as well as the non-compliance of traffic regulatory signs that does not constitute an eliminatory fault.

: it is any behavior or non-compliance with the rules that obstructs, prevents or significantly hinders the circulation of other users, which ostensibly affects the safety distances, as well as the non-compliance of traffic regulatory signs that does not constitute an eliminatory fault. MINOR FOUL (L): it is any behavior or non-compliance with regulatory norms when it does not constitute an eliminatory or deficient fault, as well as the incorrect handling of the vehicle’s controls, without prejudice to the fact that this fact can be valued as a more serious fault, depending on the concurrent circumstances in each case. In this case we are talking, for example, of taking the wrong gear or not using the indicator.

Speeding is a knockout foul.

The DGT establishes that the applicant will be declared UNFIT, according to the following scale:

With an eliminatory foul. With two deficient fouls. With a deficient foul and five minor ones. With ten minor fouls.

Exam duration

The practical aptitude test prepared by the DGT has been conceived to be applied taking into account that the minimum driving and circulation time allocated to the test of control of the aptitudes and behaviors of the applicant in circulation on roads open to general traffic will be:

25 minutes for classes B, BE and for authorization B96.

25 minutes for classes A1, A2.

45 minutes for the permits of the remaining classes, unless the interruption and suspension of the tests is agreed.

The total time For the purposes of the computation of evidence, it will be:

30 minutes for classes B, BE and for authorization B96.

35 minutes for classes A1, A2.

50 minutes for the rest of the tests.

This time includes the reception of the applicant, the preparation of the vehicle, its technical check, with regard to road safety, special maneuvers, where appropriate, and the communication of the test results. The tests of control of aptitudes and behaviors in circulation will run both through urban and interurban roads where they are presented, at least, the 80% of incidents that can occur in traffic.

Driving test offense code list

The examiner must write down the following codes depending on the fault committed by the tested driver:

1. Preliminary checks

1.1 General.

1.2. Specific.

2. Installation in the vehicle

2.1. Seat.

2.2. Mirrors.

23. Belt.

2.4. Helmet.

2.5. Tachograph.

2.6. Others.

3. Incorporation into circulation

3.1. Observation.

3.2. Signaling.

3.3. Execution.

4. Normal progression

4.1. Proper lane.

4.2. Front parting.

4.3. Side parting.

4.4. Speed ​​adapted to traffic / road.

4.5. Maximum speeds.

4.6. Observation.

5. Side shift

5.1. Observation.

5.2. Signaling.

5.3. Execution.

6. Overtaking

6.1. Position with the preceding vehicle.

6.2. Speed.

6.3. Observation and evaluation.

6.4. Lateral displacement. 6.4.1. Observation. 6.4.2. Signaling. 6.4.3. Execution.



6.5. Allow overtaking.

6.6. Pass on the right.

7. Intersections

7.1. observations.

7.2. Signaling.

7.3. Position.

7.4. Speed.

7.5. Detention.

7.6. Resumption.

8. Change of direction

8.1. Observation and evaluation.

8.2. Signaling.

8.3. Selection of the place.

8.4. Execution.

9. Stops and parking lots

9.1. Observation.

9.2. Signaling.

9.3. Selection of the place.

9.4. Execution.

The incorrect parking maneuver corresponds to code 9.

11. Obedience to signs

11.1. Agents.

11.2. Beaconing.

11.3. Traffic lights.

11.4. Vertical

11.5. Road marks. 11.5.1. Longitudinal white markings. 11.5.2. Transverse white markings. 11.5.3. Horizontal traffic signs. 11.5.4 Other white markings and inscriptions. 11.5.5. Brands of other colors.



12. Using the lights

12.1. Use of controls.

12.2. Position.

12.3. Crossing.

12.4. Road.

12.5. Anti-fog.

12.6. Emergency.

13. Handling of controls

13.1. Simple operations. 13.1.1. Start up. 13.1.2. Clutch. 13.1.3. Service brake. 13.1.4. Throttle. 13.1.5. Gearbox. 13.1.6. Parking break. 13.1.7. Steering wheel.



13.2. Combined operations. 13.2.1. Clutch / brake. 13.2.2. Clutch / Throttle. 13.2.3. Clutch / gearbox. 13.2.4. Clutch / steering. 13.2.5. Brake / steering. 13.2.6. Throttle / gearbox.



14. Other controls and accessories

14.1. Windshield wiper / washer.

14.2. Acoustic signals.

14.3. Related to security.

14.4. Visibility related.

15. During the development of the test

15.1. Endangering your own physical integrity or that of other drivers or users. 15.1.1. Accident. 15.1.2. Evasive maneuvering or acting. 15.1.3. Lack of visibility. 15.1.4. Loss of domain. 15.1.5. Motorcycle crash. 15.1.6. Teacher intervention.



15.2. Curb.

15.3. Not following the examiner’s directions

You can learn more about the qualification criteria by downloading this .pdf document prepared by the DGT.