The UMA will be 96.22 pesos per day, which is equivalent to 2,925.09 pesos per month and 35,101.08 pesos per year, the National Institute of Statistics and Geography (Inegi) reported this Friday in a statement.

The measure also impacts the mortgage loans that Infonavit has.

That is to say that as of February, a vehicular offense for speeding on primary roads of the CDMX will be sanctioned with between 962 and 1,924 pesos (that is, between 10 and 20 UMA), wrote the president of Inegi, Graciela Márquez , on his Twitter account.

The UMA came into force in 2016 with the aim of replacing the “times the minimum wage” that it applied for fines, paperwork and other procedures in the public sector.